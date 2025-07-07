Virat Kohli pens heartfelt note to Shubman Gill & Co. after historic Edgbaston win, gives special mention to…

Former India captain Virat Kohli congratulated young team India for their historic victory at Edgbaston stating that they were ‘fearless’ and ‘kept pushing England to the wall’. Kohli also appreciated the leadership shown by Shubman Gill while giving speial mention to Indian pacers Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kohli wrote, “Great victory for India at Edgbaston. Fearless and kept pushing England to the wall. Brilliantly led by Shubhman with the bat and in the field and impactful performances from everyone. Special mention to Siraj and Akash for the way they bowled on this pitch. 👏🇮🇳”

The win in Edgbaston was special for a couple of reasons. First, it marked the first time that India won a Test match at the venue. Second, the 336 run victory also became the highest margin by which India have defeated a team away from home. Lastly, India have now levelled the playing field in the 5 match series and will go into the next Test match at Lords with their heads held high.

Shubman Gill leads from the front: India captain Shubman Gill led from the front in Edgbaston as he scored 430 runs in the two innings of the match (269 in 1st and 161 in the 2nd) which marked the second highest runs by player in a single Test match.

Meanwhile, pacer Akash Deep delivered an emmaculate performance for India in both the innings as took 4 scalps in the first innings and followed it up with another 6 wickets in the second that broke the back of England batting lineup.