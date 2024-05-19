Virat Kohli is currently the highest run-getter in this iteration of the IPL and has played an immense role in helping his side stage a comeback and secure a playoff berth after losing 7 of their opening 8 matches. In a recent interaction, former India opener Virender Sehwag praised Kohli for his innings against CSK on Saturday, while also pointing out that his side have lost in the past when he has scored big runs.

In an interaction with Cricbuzz, Sehwag praised the RCB batter saying, “The start was very important and he gave an amazing start to RCB. Although Faf du Plessis still scored more runs, the momentum Kohli gave, he was the best performer. He got out on 47 and his strike rate was 162.07. He has batted amazingly. Virat Kohli has done what he is known for. Today he has shown that he is a big player in big matches."

"It was a great pleasure to see Virat Kohli, I was happy to see him scoring runs and win. Many times when his team loses, he performs but his team loses. But today it was excellent, he scored runs, team won and qualified. Today the celebration will be double," the former Indian batter added.

RCB clinch the playoff berth with 27 run victory against CSK:

Faf du Plessis-led RCB ended Chennai Super Kings' IPL 2024 campaign with a 27-run defeat on Saturday. Du Plessis, along with opening partner Virat Kohli, played an instrumental role in creating a platform for the rest of the RCB batsmen, who capitalised on it to post a total of 218 in their 20 overs.

In response, an all-around effort from the RCB bowlers helped them restrict CSK to 191, despite some counter-attacking knocks from MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja and Rachin Ravindra.

