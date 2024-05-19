'Virat Kohli performs but his team loses…': Virender Sehwag's bold claim after RCB qualify for IPL 2024 playoffs
Virender Sehwag praises Virat Kohli for his match-winning innings against CSK, highlighting Kohli's importance in big matches for RCB.
Virat Kohli is currently the highest run-getter in this iteration of the IPL and has played an immense role in helping his side stage a comeback and secure a playoff berth after losing 7 of their opening 8 matches. In a recent interaction, former India opener Virender Sehwag praised Kohli for his innings against CSK on Saturday, while also pointing out that his side have lost in the past when he has scored big runs.