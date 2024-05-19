Hello User
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  'Virat Kohli performs but his team loses…': Virender Sehwag's bold claim after RCB qualify for IPL 2024 playoffs

'Virat Kohli performs but his team loses…': Virender Sehwag's bold claim after RCB qualify for IPL 2024 playoffs

Livemint

Virender Sehwag praises Virat Kohli for his match-winning innings against CSK, highlighting Kohli's importance in big matches for RCB.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli (L) celebrates after taking a catch to dismiss Chennai Super Kings' Daryl Mitchell during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on May 18, 2024. (Photo by Idrees MOHAMMED / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --

Virat Kohli is currently the highest run-getter in this iteration of the IPL and has played an immense role in helping his side stage a comeback and secure a playoff berth after losing 7 of their opening 8 matches. In a recent interaction, former India opener Virender Sehwag praised Kohli for his innings against CSK on Saturday, while also pointing out that his side have lost in the past when he has scored big runs.

In an interaction with Cricbuzz, Sehwag praised the RCB batter saying, “The start was very important and he gave an amazing start to RCB. Although Faf du Plessis still scored more runs, the momentum Kohli gave, he was the best performer. He got out on 47 and his strike rate was 162.07. He has batted amazingly. Virat Kohli has done what he is known for. Today he has shown that he is a big player in big matches."

"It was a great pleasure to see Virat Kohli, I was happy to see him scoring runs and win. Many times when his team loses, he performs but his team loses. But today it was excellent, he scored runs, team won and qualified. Today the celebration will be double," the former Indian batter added.

RCB clinch the playoff berth with 27 run victory against CSK:

Faf du Plessis-led RCB ended Chennai Super Kings' IPL 2024 campaign with a 27-run defeat on Saturday. Du Plessis, along with opening partner Virat Kohli, played an instrumental role in creating a platform for the rest of the RCB batsmen, who capitalised on it to post a total of 218 in their 20 overs.

In response, an all-around effort from the RCB bowlers helped them restrict CSK to 191, despite some counter-attacking knocks from MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja and Rachin Ravindra.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Catch the live action on IPL 2024 with the complete IPL Schedule, and their IPL Points Table, also know who currently holds the IPL Purple Cap and IPL Orange Cap.
