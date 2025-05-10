Virat Kohli plans to retire from Test cricket; BCCI asks him to reconsider ahead of England series: Report

Veteran Indian batsman Virat Kohli has told the BCCI that he wants to retire from Test cricket, The Indian Express has reported, citing top sources within the BCCI. The Indian cricket board has reportedly asked the batsman to reconsider his decision.

“He has made up his mind and has informed the board that he is moving on from Test cricket. The BCCI has urged him to rethink as the crucial England tour is coming up. He is yet to revert on the request,” the publication quoted a BCCI source as saying.

If the report is true, it would be the second biggest retirement announcement in Indian cricket after skipper Rohit Sharma retired from the game's longest format a few days ago.

Talking about the disappointment from Australia series earlier in the year, Kohli had said, "If you ask me the intensity of how disappointed I've been, the most recent Australia tour would be the one that's most fresh. So it might feel the most intense to me."

"For a long time, the tour of England in 2014 bothered me the most. But I can't look at it that way. I might not have an Australia tour again in four years. I don't know. You have to make peace with whatever's happened in your life. In 2014, I still had the chance to go in 2018 and do what I did. It might not have been the case. It might have been another blunder. But it didn't turn out that way." he added.

Selection headaches for BCCI: Notably, India are all set to tour England for a 5-match Test series next month and with Rohit and possibly Kohli also not playing, the Indian team will be largely at the mercy of young talent. The BCCI will also have to make a decision on who will captain the side.

Jasprit Bumrah has led India in the past, most recently in a couple of Tests on the tour of Australia. However, injury concerns for the 31-year-old pacer could make him a less likely choice for the BCCI.