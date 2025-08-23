Virat Kohli poses with fans after practice at Lord's, to return for ODI series in Australia

Preparing for the ODI series against Australia, India's star batter Virat Kohli is practising hard at Lord’s in London in his off-season.

Virat Kohli , who retired from ODIs and Tests formats, is on a break ever since the Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025). He is set to play ODIs as he’s next set to feature in the three-match ODI series against Australia in October.

Though he is away from the game, he regularly practices to prepare for international commitments. Kohli also poses for photographs with fans outside the training facilities at Lord’s Stadium.

Sharing the image on X, Mufaddal Vohra wrote, “Virat Kohli with fans outside the Lord's. The King is preparing for a massive return!”

Both India and Australia are set to clash in a three-ODI series from October 19 in Perth.

Meanwhile, speculations are on the rise that Virat Kohli may announce his retirement along with Rohit Sharma. However, the BCCI have quashed such rumours.

Recently, a right-handed batter from Uttar Pradesh Swastik Chikara recalled a conversation with the star batter.

"Virat bhaiya said, 'Jab tak cricket khelunga, jab tak main poora fit hoon. Ye Impact Player ki tarah nahi khelunga. Main sher ki tarah khelunga (I will play cricket for as long as I am completely fit. I won't play as an Impact Player. I will play like a lion. 'I will field for the full 20 overs and then bat. The day I have to play as an Impact Player, I will quit cricket'," Swastik told RevSportz.

With the ODI World Cup 2027 still two years away, Virat Kohli will have to maintain his form.

About Virat Kohli's stats: In 123 Test matches, Kohli has scored 9230 runs at an average of 46.9. He also scored 30 centuries and his highest score is 254.

In 302 ODI matches, Kohli has scored 14181 runs at an average of 57.9. He also scored 51 centuries and his highest score is 183.