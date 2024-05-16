Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli has shared insights into his motivation and post-retirement plans, emphasising the importance of leaving no regrets behind in his career. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a video released by RCB, Kohli highlighted his approach to his remaining playing days, saying, “It’s quite simple. I think, as sportsmen, we do have an end date to our careers. So I am just working backwards."

Also Read: Virat Kohli has damaged Pakistan many times: Former captain Misbah-ul-Haq’s honest confession ahead of T20 World Cup The prolific Indian batter added, “I don’t want to finish my career thinking, ‘Oh, what if I have done this on that particular day’ because I can’t keep going on and on forever. So it’s just about not leaving any undone business behind and not having any regrets later, which I am sure I won’t." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Rohit Sharma to retire after T20 World Cup 2024? Report reveals why BCCI selected Hardik Pandya in 15-member squad Kohli, sporting a smile, said he would take a long break when he finished playing cricket and wouldn’t be seen for a while. “Once I am done, I will be gone. You won’t see me for a while. So I want to give it everything I have until the time I play, and that’s the only thing that keeps me going."

Also Read: Virat Kohli, Anushka-backed Go Digit IPO opens. How much celebrity couple earn? Meanwhile, in the ongoing IPL 2024, Kohli is currently at the top of the chart for the highest run scores. In 13 innings, he has accumulated 661 runs with a strike rate of 155.16 and an impressive average of 67. His performance includes five fifties and one century. Despite RCB’s fifth position on the IPL table with 12 points from 13 matches, they face the third-ranked CSK in a critical match.

