Virat Kohli pushed 'India in a tight corner' in the T20 World Cup final, didn't deserve POTM: Sanjay Manjrekar
Manjrekar said that due to Kohli's innings, Hardik Pandya got only two balls to play. 'So, I thought India's batting was good, but Virat Kohli had potentially played an innings that would've put India in a tight corner,' he said.
Days after Indian Men's cricket team lifted the T20 World Cup 2024 and Virat Kohli was named the 'Player of the Match', Sanjay Manjrekar questioned the choice of the award.