Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar among RCB’s retentions ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction

Virat Kohli became the highest retention among the Indians as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) their list of retained players on Thursday ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction. Rajat Patidar and Yash Dayal are the two other retained players for RCB. While Kohli was retained for ₹21 crore, Patidar and Dayal were retained for ₹11 crore and ₹5 crore respectively.

In IPL 2024, Kohli played 15 matches, scoring 741 runs at a strike rate of 154.70. He showcased an outstanding performance in the 17th season, hitting one century and five half-centuries. Kohli remains the highest run-scorer in IPL history, having played in every season, amassing 8004 runs in 252 matches at a strike rate of 131.97.

Patidar also had an impressive season in the last IPL, scoring 395 runs in 15 matches at a strike rate of 177.13, including five half-centuries. Since his debut in 2021, Patidar has played 27 matches, accumulating 799 runs at a strike rate of 158.85.

Uncapped pacer Dayal led RCB's bowling attack in IPL 2024, taking 15 wickets in 14 matches at an economy rate of 9.15. "Official Announcement: #IPL2025 Retentions. Make way for the flag bearers of Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Introducing our first inductees to RCB's Class of 2025! Roll No. 18: Virat Kohli. Roll No. 97: Rajat Patidar. Roll No. 103: Yash Dayal," RCB posted on X.

In IPL 2024, RCB narrowly secured a place in the top four, winning seven of their 14 matches and finishing fourth with 14 points. However, their journey in the 17th season ended after a four-wicket loss to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the playoffs.

