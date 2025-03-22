Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Phil Salt and more: Check out RCB’s full squad and predicted XI for IPL 2025 opener today

Royal Challlengers Bengaluru are all set to play in their first match of the IPL 2025 where they will face off against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens. While there is a cloud of rain looming over the possibility of the match, let's take a look at the full squad and playing XI of RCB in case they get to play some cricket today.

RCB squad: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (c), Swastik Chikara, Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma, Philip Salt, Manoj Bhandage, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Liam Livingstone, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Suyash Sharma, Mohit Rathee, Abhinandan Singh.

RCB predicted XI: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma

Impact Player alternatives: Rasikh Salam, Devdutt Padikkal, Suyash Sharma, Swapnil Singh

Challenges for RCB: By far the biggest challenge and opportunity for RCB will be how the new captain Rajat Patidar gels with the whole team especially Virat Kohli. Patidar will have to find a way to accomodate Kohli's advice while being his own man.

Another major issue for RCB is the lack of quality spin bowlers, with Suyash Sharma and Krunal Pandya being the only known faces.

There is also a question mark over the form of a few players in their lineup, including Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone and Phil Salt, which would be a cause of worry for the Bengaluru-based franchise.

