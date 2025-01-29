The buzz around Virat Kohli is palpable as the former India captain makes a return to the Ranji Trophy for Delhi after a huge gap of more than 12 years on Thursday. The 36-year-old Virat Kohli will be a part of Delhi's playing XI against Railways in an inconsequential match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the elite Group D clash.

Virat Kohli's Ranji Trophy participation came after BCCI's diktat that all players, irrespective of their stature, have to play domestic cricket when not on national duty. The stylish right-hander could have played against Saurashtra last week, but was unavailable due to a neck sprain.

Also Read | Kohli says no to Chole Puri, relishes Kadhi Chawal with Delhi mates

He trained with his Delhi teammates on Tuesday for nearly three hours and was in a happy mood. He enjoyed his batting at the nets and also met an old friend with whom he played in the U-17 and U-19 Delhi teams.

Meanwhile, the Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) made special arrangements for the game due to Virat Kohli's presence. Along with free tickets for the fans, the DDCA has also beefed up security for the game, which is unusual for any other Ranji Trophy game.

Delhi vs Railways live streaming details Normally, the broadcasters and the BCCI zeroed in on the Karnataka vs Haryana clash to be broadcast live on TV and streaming app. With Virat Kohli coming into the picture, the BCCI and the broadcasters decided to livestream the Delhi vs Railways clash also.

However, there is no confirmation on whether the Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy clash will be shown on television.

Also Read | Virat Kohli declines offer to captain Delhi team

When and where to watch Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy group D clash? The Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, starting on January 30. The Delhi vs Railways match starts at 9:30 am.

Sports18 is the official broadcaster of the Ranji Trophy.

Fans can watch Virat Kohli during the live streaming of the Delhi vs Railways clash on JioCinema app and website. Jio SIM card users can watch the live stream for free.

Delhi vs Railways squads Delhi: Ayush Badoni (capt), Virat Kohli, Sanat Sangwan, Arpit Rana, Yash Dhull, Jonty Sidhu, Himmat Singh, Navdeep Saini, Money Grewal, Harsh Tyagi, Siddhant Sharma, Shivam Sharma, Pranav Rajvanshi, Vaibhav Kandpal, Mayank Gusain, Gagan Vats, Sumit Mathur, Rahul Gahlot, Jitesh Singh, Vansh Bedi.