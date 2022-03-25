Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday lavished praise on MS Dhoni's "legendary" tenure as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and said the fans will never forget the rich legacy of the wicket-keeper batter.

MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of CSK to Ravindra Jadeja ahead of the much-awaited season of IPL 2022.

"Legendary captaincy tenure in yellow skip. A chapter fans will never forget. Respect always," Kohli captioned the post on Koo app.

Legendary captaincy tenure in yellow skip. A chapter fans will never forget. Respect always. ❤️💛 @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/cz5AWkJV9S — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 24, 2022

Jadeja, who has been an integral part of CSK since 2012, will only be the third player to lead the Chennai-based franchise. Dhoni will continue to represent CSK this season, an official statement from the franchise confirmed.

Dhoni, who was the most expensive buy at the inaugural IPL auction in February 2008, has been the captain of CSK since the beginning of the IPL. Under his leadership, CSK has registered a record 121 wins in 204 matches in the IPL.

The IPL games will be played across stadiums in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Pune with an audience occupancy rate of 25 per cent as per COVID-19 protocols.

In all, 20 matches each will be held at Wankhede Stadium & DY Patil Stadium, 15 matches each at Brabourne and MCA International Stadium, Pune.

