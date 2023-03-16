Virat Kohli ready for ODI, looks to break records of Sachin Tendulkar and Ricki Pointing1 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 04:49 PM IST
- Virat Kohli will eye to break records of the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Ricki Pointing
After defeating the Australians in the Border Gavaskar Trophy, India is ready for the three-match One Day International (ODI) series from 17 March. Virat Kohli who played a magical inning of 186 in the fourth and final Test will enter the grounds confidently and will eye several new records for his name. If everything goes right, Kohli may end the series after surpassing Ricki Pointing or even Sachin Tendulkar is some areas.
