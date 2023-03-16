After defeating the Australians in the Border Gavaskar Trophy, India is ready for the three-match One Day International (ODI) series from 17 March. Virat Kohli who played a magical inning of 186 in the fourth and final Test will enter the grounds confidently and will eye several new records for his name. If everything goes right, Kohli may end the series after surpassing Ricki Pointing or even Sachin Tendulkar is some areas.

Since the beginning of the year, Kohli has shown some impressive cricket in the ODI and T20 formats of the game and by registering a Test century after 1,205 days, the star player seems to be completely back from the rough phase.

The three-match ODI series against Australia will be played in Mumbai, Visakhapatnam, and Chennai. With his impressive performance, Virat Kohli will look to surpass or at least get close to cricket giants like Sachin Tendulkar and Ricki Pointing.

13,000 runs in ODI:

Virat Kohli is less than 200 runs to complete 13,000 runs and become the fifth such batsman in the ODI format of cricket. Sachin Tendulkar is the leading run-scorer in ODI with 18426 runs, followed by Kumar Sangakkara with 14,234 runs, Ricki Pointing with 13704 runs, and Sanath Jayasuriya with 13,430 runs.

Most hundreds in ODI:

After scoring three centuries in the last 4 months, Virat Kohli has inched closer to Sachin Tendulkar's record of highest centuries in ODI cricket. Kohli has completed 46 ODI centuries and is just 3 centuries away from Tendulkar's record of 49.

Most ODI runs at home:

After making the record for the highest centuries at home, Kohli will very soon surpass Ricky Pointing and will become the second most ODI run scorer at home. He will still be a little away from Sachin Tendulkar, who has close to 7,000 runs at home.

India's squad for the ODI series: Rohit Sharma (c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Jaydev Unadkat, Washington Sundar, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia's squad for the ODI series: Steve Smith (c) Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.