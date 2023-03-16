After defeating the Australians in the Border Gavaskar Trophy, India is ready for the three-match One Day International (ODI) series from 17 March. Virat Kohli who played a magical inning of 186 in the fourth and final Test will enter the grounds confidently and will eye several new records for his name. If everything goes right, Kohli may end the series after surpassing Ricki Pointing or even Sachin Tendulkar is some areas.

