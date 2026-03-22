Virat Kohli reflects RCB's IPL 2025 final win over Punjab Kings; ‘felt a sense of calm confidence, many things flashed’

Virat Kohli reflected on the night of the Indian Premier League (IPL) final in 2025, stating all the ups and downs of the previous 18 years flashed in front of his eyes as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lifted the coveted silverware for the first time in their fourth attempt.

Having reached the finals previously in 2009, 2011 and 2016, RCB fell short when it mattered but the Rajat Patidar-led side made sure they change the script at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on the night of June 3. Batting first, RCB rode on Kohli's 43 to reach 190/9 in 20 overs.

In reply, Punjab Kings fell one over boundary short despite a fighting half-century from Shashank Singh. “Very very special night. I have been here since day 1 and so has Mane kaka, probably the oldest members of the RCB group,” Kohli said in a video released by RCB on social media.

RCB dominated the tournament throughout in the league stage. Although both Punjab Kings and RCB finished on 19 points, Punjab Kings took the top spot in table due to better net run rate. RCB made the final with a win over Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1.

It's very difficult to explain: Virat Kohli Kohli added that he felt a sense of calm confidence after reaching the final. “To be very honest, when we reached the finals, I felt a sense of calm confidence. When you understand its not going to be a cakewalk in the final because there is another team who has played really well to get there,” added Kohli, who scored 657 runs including eight half-centuries.

“Given the history of near misses and the almost moments of the past where we reached the finals and we could not win, I think that gave us the extra motivation to hold our nerve,” continued the former skipper.

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With 29 runs needed in the last over, Josh Hazlewood calmed his nerves to concede no run in the final two balls. Although Shashank smashed 6, 4, 6, 6 in the last four deliveries of the match, but those two dot balls at the start of the over sealed the deal for the Bengaluru-based franchise.

"It was quiet surreal for me honestly and unbelievable because it was all unfolding, so many things flashed in front of the eyes, the whole journey for 18 years, all the ups and downs, all the good and bad moments. It's very difficult to explain, its a thing to experience, especially the last over when you know the game is sealed, hoping that Josh doesn't bowl a no ball.

“Knowing that the game is beyond them and then wait for the last three balls was the most toughest part,” concluded Kohli.

RCB's IPL 2026 schedule in first phase With just less than a week to go before the first ball is bowled, RCB have hit the ground running at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru as Bengaluru franchise gear up to defend their crown. RCB will kick off their title defence against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 28 in Bengaluru.