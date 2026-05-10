Virat Kohli registers second consecutive duck in IPL 2026; When was the last time RCB batter scored back-to-back ducks?

Virat Kohli suffered a rare lean patch in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) after the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter walked out without scoring against Mumbai Indians at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. Chasing Mumbai Indians 166/7, Kohli went for an uppish drive over mid-off of Deepak Chahar.
The ball hit the bat high and went straight to Raj Angad Bawa, who dived forward to complete the catch. A disappointed Kohli walked back for a golden duck. In the last game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Kohli was cleaned up by Prince Yadav for a two-ball duck. This was the 37-year-old Kohli's second score of zero in the ongoing IPL season.
This is not the first time Kohli has been dismissed for two consecutive ducks. The last time, the former RCB captain went through such a moment was four years before in 2022, failing to put runs against Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad in consecutive matches.
This is the second time Kohli was dismissed by Chahar in IPL in 11 matches. Against the Mumbai Indians pacer, Kohli had scored 80 runs in 60 balls with a strike rate of 133.3.
Earlier, Tilak Varma scored a tenacious 57 but a splendid 4/23 from Bhuvneshwar Kumar helped RCB restrict Mumbai Indians to a scratchy 166/7. On a pitch replete with cracks and uneven bounce for fast bowlers, senior Indian seamer Bhuvneshwar returned 4-0-23-4, which included a three-wicket burst to put his side on top.
Bhuvneshwar ran through Mumbai Indians' top-order dismissing Ryan Rickelton (2), Rohit Sharma (22) and stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav (0) to leave them tottering at 28/3. But to their credit, Tilak (57 off 42 balls; 3x4s, 2x6s) and Naman Dhir (47) dug in deep for a resolute 82-run stand for the fourth wicket to lay the foundation for an at-par total.
Tilak also had Suyash Sharma to thank for dropping a sitter when he was on nine in the sixth over, since another wicket might have completely derailed a struggling Mumbai Indians.
Before this game, RCB stand fourth in the IPL 2026 Points Table with 12 points from 10 games. A win against Mumbai Indians will put them on level with Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans in the top three. A loss will see RCB stay fourth. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians are placed ninth.
A win will help Mumbai Indians go on level with Delhi Capitals at eight points from 11 games. Even if they in their final three league games, it will take them to 14 points - not enough to get into the top four.
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Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
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