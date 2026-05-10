Virat Kohli registers second consecutive duck in IPL 2026; When was the last time RCB batter scored back-to-back ducks?

Virat Kohli suffered a rare lean patch in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) after the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter walked out without scoring against Mumbai Indians at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. Chasing Mumbai Indians 166/7, Kohli went for an uppish drive over mid-off of Deepak Chahar.

The ball hit the bat high and went straight to Raj Angad Bawa, who dived forward to complete the catch. A disappointed Kohli walked back for a golden duck. In the last game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Kohli was cleaned up by Prince Yadav for a two-ball duck. This was the 37-year-old Kohli's second score of zero in the ongoing IPL season.

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This is not the first time Kohli has been dismissed for two consecutive ducks. The last time, the former RCB captain went through such a moment was four years before in 2022, failing to put runs against Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad in consecutive matches.

This is the second time Kohli was dismissed by Chahar in IPL in 11 matches. Against the Mumbai Indians pacer, Kohli had scored 80 runs in 60 balls with a strike rate of 133.3.

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Tilak Varma powers Mumbai Indians to 166/7 Earlier, Tilak Varma scored a tenacious 57 but a splendid 4/23 from Bhuvneshwar Kumar helped RCB restrict Mumbai Indians to a scratchy 166/7. On a pitch replete with cracks and uneven bounce for fast bowlers, senior Indian seamer Bhuvneshwar returned 4-0-23-4, which included a three-wicket burst to put his side on top.

Bhuvneshwar ran through Mumbai Indians' top-order dismissing Ryan Rickelton (2), Rohit Sharma (22) and stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav (0) to leave them tottering at 28/3. But to their credit, Tilak (57 off 42 balls; 3x4s, 2x6s) and Naman Dhir (47) dug in deep for a resolute 82-run stand for the fourth wicket to lay the foundation for an at-par total.

Tilak also had Suyash Sharma to thank for dropping a sitter when he was on nine in the sixth over, since another wicket might have completely derailed a struggling Mumbai Indians.

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RCB & Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 points table Before this game, RCB stand fourth in the IPL 2026 Points Table with 12 points from 10 games. A win against Mumbai Indians will put them on level with Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans in the top three. A loss will see RCB stay fourth. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians are placed ninth.

Also Read | Why Mumbai Indians forced to rest Hardik Pandya for second match in a row?

A win will help Mumbai Indians go on level with Delhi Capitals at eight points from 11 games. Even if they in their final three league games, it will take them to 14 points - not enough to get into the top four.

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