Virat Kohli removes all advertisements from his Instagram timeline. Here is the reason

Virat Kohli, India and RCB superstar, made a major change to his Instagram profile. He removed all promotional posts, paid partnerships and advertisements from his Instagram grid and placed them under the reels section.

The ‘posts’ section will have updates about his personal life, whereas the ‘reels’ section will include all the endorsements. However, there have been no official confirmation from Virat Kohli or his team on the move.

Virat Kohli's Instagram popularity Virat Kohli is the most followed Asian on Instagram with 271 million followers. Football superstars, Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (651 million) and Argentina's Lionel Messi (505 million) are the only two sports personalities with more followers than Virat Kohli.

Kohli's Instagram post after the 2024 World Cup victory was his most-liked one, garnering almost 22 million likes.

Indian Premier League 2025 Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are off to a good start in the 18th edition of Indian Premier League. RCB managed to win 3 of their first 4 matches, beating the three most successful IPL teams, Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, all away from home. Interestingly, their one defeat came in their home venue, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. RCB will take on Delhi Capitals, the only unbeaten side of the IPL 2025, on Thursday, April 10.

Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer for RCB, scoring 164 runs from 4 matches, with 2 fifties.

Stellar record against Delhi Capitals Virat Kohli is one of two players with 1000+ runs against Delhi Capitals in IPL, the other being Rohit Sharma.

