RCB retains Virat Kohli for staggering ₹21 crore ahead of 2025 mega IPL auction: ‘Very special feeling’

Virat Kohli, the face of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) since the Indian Premier League’s debut in 2008, has once again been retained by the franchise, this time for a staggering Rs. 21 crore ahead of the 2025 mega auction. '

Kohli’s retention amount for the 2025 auction is a hike from his previous retention cost of Rs. 15 crore in 2022, Sportstar reported.

“At the end of this 3-year cycle, it will be 20 years at RCB and that itself is a very special feeling," Kohli said as he expressed his feelings for the upcoming IPL ahead of the Mega Auction.

The RCB announced on Thursday that they have retained Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and Yash Dayal ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction.

In IPL 2024, Kohli played 15 matches, scoring 741 runs at a strike rate of 154.70. He showcased an outstanding performance in the 17th season, hitting one century and five half-centuries. Kohli remains the highest run-scorer in IPL history, having played in every season, amassing 8004 runs in 252 matches at a strike rate of 131.97.

Rajat Patidar also had an impressive season in the last IPL, scoring 395 runs in 15 matches at a strike rate of 177.13, including five half-centuries. Since his debut in 2021, Patidar has played 27 matches, accumulating 799 runs at a strike rate of 158.85.

Uncapped player Yash Dayal led RCB's bowling attack in IPL 2024, taking 15 wickets in 14 matches at an economy rate of 9.15.

The Bengaluru-based franchise announced the retained players for the upcoming season on their official X handle, stating:

"Official Announcement: #IPL2025 Retentions. Make way for the flag bearers of Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Introducing our first inductees to RCB's Class of 2025! Roll No. 18: Virat Kohli. Roll No. 97: Rajat Patidar. Roll No. 103: Yash Dayal," RCB posted on X.

In IPL 2024, RCB narrowly secured a place in the top four, winning seven of their 14 matches and finishing fourth with 14 points. However, their journey in the 17th season ended after a four-wicket loss to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the playoffs.