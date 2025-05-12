Virat Kohli retirement: How did India's batting great perform on his Test debut against West Indies in 2011?

Virat Kohli has ended days of speculation as the 36-year-old has announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday, May 12. This huge development comes just days after India's Test captain Rohit Sharma also called time on his career in the longest format.

Kohli, known as ‘King’ to his faithful followers, took to social media to confirm his decision to quit Test cricket. In an Instagram post from his account, Kohli wrote: "It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life.

"There’s something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever.

"As I step away from this format, it’s not easy — but it feels right. I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for.

"I’m walking away with a heart full of gratitude — for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way.

"I’ll always look back at my Test career with a smile.

#269, signing off."

Virat Kohli signs off from Test cricket

Test debut The aggressive right handed batsman made his debut for India at the age of 22 on June 20, 2011 in the first Test against the West Indies, in Kingston, Jamaica. This was just months after winning the ODI World Cup with India at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium.

The team were in the Caribbean for a three-match Test series and Kohli played in all of them as India ran out 1-0 winners against the Windies.

How did he perform? Playing alongside stalwarts like Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, then captain MS Dhoni, and Murali Vijay, Kohli's debut Test was not great from a personal standpoint.

The right handed batsman, who played at number 5, lasted only 10 balls in his first outing in Test cricket.

Kohli scored a boundary in his 10-ball stay, which came off Fidel Edwards' bowling. He guided a low full toss to the fine leg boundary to ease himself for his first runs in Test cricket.

However, those will be the only runs he will score in his first Test innings as he was dismissed off Edwards' bowling. Kohli edged a good length ball outside off stump and the wicketkeeper, Carlton Baugh, pouched a very easy catch.

Kohli was out dismissed for just 4 in his first Test innings.

In the second innings, Kohli got into double figures as he scored 15 of 54 balls with two boundaries in the innings.

His first boundary was a nervous cut of leg spinner Devendra Bishoo, which was in the air briefly before trickling down to the point boundary. His second hit to the fence was a beautiful on drive off captain Darren Sammy.

However, Edwards would dismiss him once again as Kohli would be out caught behind by the keeper, this time down the leg side, for the second time in the Test.

Looking for a boundary in the fine leg region, Kohli could only manage to guide a short ball to the hands of Baugh.

While Kohli's debut was not productive for him, India ended up winning the Test match by 63 runs.