Virat Kohli reveals what he will do post retirement: ’May be a lot of...’

Virat Kohli, recently hinted that he might be geared more into travelling after his retirement from the T20I.

“ I actually don't know what I will be doing post retirement, recently I asked a teammate the same question, and got the same reply. Yeah but may be a lot of travelling,” Virat Kohli told news agency PTI.

Virat Kohli announced his retirement from the T20I format after the T20 World Cup final, which India won after beating South Africa in Barbados, in 2024.

Virat Kohli's retirement Virat Kohli, however, also revealed that he ‘could come’ out of retirement for one game if India reach the final of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics men's cricket event, reported NDTV.

Cricket in Olympics Cricket will make its return to the Olympics after a gap of 128 years. Speaking about cricket's return to the Olympics, Virat Kohli also said that it would be a ‘great chance for India’, and that ‘coming back with a Medal,’ would also be significant.

Virat Kohli after Champion's Trophy win Virat Kohli played a pivotal role in bringing India its fourth Champions Trophy, after a wait of nearly 12 years. While speaking to Star Sports about the team's triumph, Kohli emphasised the significance of experience, self-belief, and resilience in overcoming past setbacks.

“Winning four ICC titles is truly a blessing, and I consider myself very lucky to have played for so long and achieved this,” Kohli told Star Sports after the historic win.

Virat Kohli played a crucial role in India's victory, scoring 218 runs in five matches. He finished fifth among the highest run-scorers of the tournament.

