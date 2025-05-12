Virat Kohli retirement: Top 5 Test records former India captain will miss after 36-year-old calls time on superb career

It's official.

Virat Kohli has called time on his career as a Test batsman after the Indian great announcement his retirement from the longest format of the game on Monday, May 12.

He took to social media and officially announced his decision as yet another Indian stalwart hangs up his Test boots.

He retires just days after captain Rohit Sharma called it quits in the longest format of the game just last week.

‘King’ Kohli, as he is fondly known by his fans, retires from Tests after scoring 9,230 runs from 123 Tests (210 innings) at an average of 46.85. He has 30 centuries and 31 fifties in what has been a sensational career.

His highest score is an unbeaten 254, which he hit in 2019 against South Africa in Pune.

While Kohli has been a run machine and has broken many a record, he will miss out on a few Test milestones after his retirement from the format.

We take a look at the top 5 Test cricket records he will not break:

Most runs: Sachin Tendulkar, 15,921 This is one record that is unlikley to be broken any time soon, and potentially never, as India's great Sachin Tendulkar has amassed runs that could be out of reach for anyone.

Virat Kohli is sky by nearly 7,000 runs of this record with 9,230 runs to his name. An impressive tally but there are 18 batsmen above him in this list.

There are three Indian batsmen who are above Kohli: Sunil Gavaskar (10,122; Rank 14), Rahul Dravid (13,288; Rank 4), and Tendulkar (15,921; Rank 1)

Most centuries: Sachin Tendulkar, 51 Another record that is in ‘God’s' honour, Kohli falls short of the most centuries in Test cricket. He has 30 tons to his name, one more than the great Sir Donald Bradman, but 21 short of Tendulkar's.

He ranks 15 on this list and there are three Indians above him. They are the same as above: Gavaskar (34, Rank 8), Dravid (36, Rank 5), and Tendulkar (51, Rank 1)

Most half centuries: Sachin Tendulkar

Highest Test average by an Indian: Vinod Kambli, 54.20 With a healthy average of 46.85, Virat Kohli has the eighth highest batting average in Test cricket for an Indian. This list has taken batsmen who have played at least 20 Test innings into consideration.

Vinod Kambli has the highest Test batting average for an Indian with 54.20. The swashbuckling left handed batter scored 1,084 runs from 21 innings, with four hundreds and three half centuries to his name.

Most double centuries: Sir Donald Bradman, 12 The Australian great has an eye-watering 12 double hundreds to his name in Test cricket. Kohli, on the other hand, has an impressive seven to his name, which is the most by any Indian batsman.

The ‘King’ is fourth in this list.

Highest score in a Test innings: Brian Lara, 400* Another record that is unlikely to be broken by any batsman, West Indian great Brian Lara holds the record for the highest score in a Test innings.