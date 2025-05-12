Virat Kohli Retirement: Virender Sehwag, Harsha Bhogle give emotional tributes; ‘When I first saw Kohli…’

The tributes for Virat Kohli keep coming in after the 36-year-old legendary batsman announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday, May 12.

Former opening batsman Virender Sehwag shared an emotional tribute for his fellow Delhi lad to congratulate the latter on an outstanding Test career.

'I have only one heart' In a video, Sehwag said: "The brat from my city - Delhi. When I saw you in childhood, I knew you are meant to achieve big things, but you have actually exceeded my imagination and how.

"Cheeku yaar, I have a few heartily words for you today - The amount of dedication you've given to Test cricket, the benefits will be reaped by several generations to come.

"I am sad that you didn't complete 10,000 runs, but this is a proof that you do everything on your own. People forget the numbers, but remember the memories. Your achievements as captain are unforgettable, and no one will ever be able to achieve that.

“Winning in South Africa, Australia, and those 60 overs of hell in England. My cheeku, I have only one heart, how many times will you keep winning it over? All the best for your future.”

Game owes him big time Harsha Bhogle also paid rich tribute to India's talisman, saying the game's longest format owes the 36-year-old for making Test cricket cool.

On his X account, he wrote, “I would have liked to see #ViratKohli go out of test cricket before a packed stadium. But since that is not to be let us applaud him wherever we are. He told a generation weaned on T20 cricket that test cricket is cool and aspirational. And for that, the game owes him big time.”

He also spoke via Cricbuzz the impact Kohli had on Indian cricket. Watch here:

So, what next for ‘King’ Kohli?

In 2017, he had expressed his desire to "contribute to the betterment of the sports" by stating “India should cultivate sports culture."

With more time on his hands now, Kohli could perhaps launch his own sports academy and help young Indians achieve their sporting dreams.