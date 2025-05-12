Virat Kohli retirement: What would his next career alternative be – more ads, business, or badminton?

Ace cricketer Virat Kohli on Monday announced his retirement from Test cricket, saying that “It’s not easy—but it feels right”. Although Kohli will continue to play for the Indian cricket team in ODI (One Day International) matches, his calendar will now be relatively free, making his fans wonder what the star batter would rather do with his time.

Throughout his cricketing career, Virat Kohli has shared various career alternatives that he would have pursued if not for cricket. It remains to be seen what the star has in mind for his life after retirement and what he'll pick for a "retirement career" from those many options.

Advertisements Virat Kohli has already built a powerful personal brand through endorsements. He has represented top brands like Puma, MRF, Audi, Myntra, and Vivo, among others.

His strong social media presence and disciplined image make him a favourite among advertisers. Post-retirement, Kohli may deepen his involvement in brand ambassadorship and possibly media—or fitness-related businesses.

Businesses Last year, when the star cricketer was asked what he'd like to do after retiring from cricket, he candidly replied, "Pata nahi yaar, shayad business."

"I never knew how to run a business but now I am slowly learning how to do it. If I had been running a business without cricket, then 200% of everyone would have made a fool out of me. Now, after facing many betrayals and hardships, I am gradually learning," he had added.

Virat Kohli already has a massive business empire sprawling across various segments, including clothing and hospitality. He is an active investor in Rage Coffee, Chisel fitness centre, WROGN menswear brand, Blue Tribe, and many more. Additionally, he ventured into the restaurant industry with establishments like One8 Commune.

Cricket coach In 2017, Kohli had expressed his desire to "contribute to the betterment of the sports".

“India should cultivate sports culture,” he added.

Since he'll now have more time on his hands, maybe Kohli can plan to begin his own cricket academy and coach young Indians.

After his complete retirement, he may also coach the Indian cricket team or one of the IPL teams.

Cricket commentator Like several of his older peers, Virat Kohli may also find himself behind a mic in the commentary box, commentating on international cricket matches.

Badminton During his earlier cricket days, Kohli had expressed his desire to take up badminton as a profession, if not cricket.

He had revealed he loves watching PV Sindhu and Srikanth Kidambi play.

So maybe the cricketer will take up badminton next; definitely not professionally, but more like a hobby.

Focus on personal life Kohli has publicly acknowledged several times that he values his personal life, and this is likely what could be his retirement plan, too.

In an interaction in 2024, Kohli mentioned that he wouldn’t be seen for a while after stepping away from cricket. "Once I am done, I will be gone; you won't see me for a while" (smiles). So I want to give it everything I have until the time I play, and that's the only thing that keeps me going," he said at an event.