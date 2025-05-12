Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket: Check the 36-year-old’s batting and captaincy record in red-ball cricket

Virat Kohli has officially announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday, marking the end of an era in Indian cricket. Kohli’s decision comes just days after Indian captain Rohit Sharma also bid adieu to the longest format of the game.

In a message posted on his Instagram about the retirement, Kohli wrote, “It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life.”

“As I step away from this format, it’s not easy — but it feels right. I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for.” the Indian cricketer added.

Kohli’s retirement also comes just a month ahead of India’s tour of England for a five-match Test series, which is set to begin next month. The tour will also mark the start of a new World Test Championship cycle that will last two years.

Virat Kohli's captaincy and batting record: The 36-year-old captained India in 68 matches, of which they won 40, marking a prolific win percentage of 58.82.

As a batsman too, Kohli remains one of the most prolific Test performers, having played 123 matches and scored 9,230 runs at an average of 46.9, with a highest score of 254*. The veteran batter has registered 31 half-centuries and 30 centuries in his career.

