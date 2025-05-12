Subscribe

Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket: From MRF Tyres to Boost, a look at Indian cricket star's brand endorsements

Apart from being the most sought-after cricketer of current times, Virat Kohli is also the most popular face for many top brands, which want to make him their brand ambassador. Here's a list.

Written By Saurav Mukherjee
Updated12 May 2025, 10:28 PM IST
File: India's Virat Kohli walks out before the start of play on the second day of the fourth cricket test between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)(AP)

Ahead of India's five-match Test series in England, which is scheduled to begin on 20 June 2025, India's superstar cricketer Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket.

Apart from being the most sought-after cricketer of current times, Kohli is also the most popular face for brands, which want to make him their brand ambassador.

Be it MRF Tyres, Audi India, Puma, Nestle, Myntra, Tissot or Boost, Virat Kohli is the name that helps over 30 brands sell their products like hot cakes.

According to StockGro and Forbes India, the brand endorsements by Kohli account for a significant portion of his overall income.

Here are some details about his earnings from brands

Kohli is the face of endorsements for over 30 brands. He earns 100 crore for an 8-year bat sponsorship for MRF, while 110 crore for an 8-year deal with Puma. Kohli gets 5 crore from Audi.

Among other brands for which Kohli is a brand ambassador are Nestlé, Reebok, Myntra, Tissot, Boost, Head & Shoulders, Pepsi, and more.

Kohli's entrepreneurial ventures

The star Indian cricketer, in collaboration with Puma, has invested in One8, which includes lifestyle apparel, fragrances, and the One8 Commune café chain.

Apart from this, Kohli also invested in a youth-focused fashion label – WROGN. He invested 90 crore in a gym chain, Chisel Fitness, and a fine-dining restaurant, Nueva, in New Delhi.

Kohli has also invested in the startup ecosystem, including Blue Tribe, Rage Coffee, Digit Insurance and Sport Convo.

Kohli's sports ownership

Kohli has stakes in Indian Super League's franchise FC Goa, International Premier Tennis League's franchise UAE Royals, and Pro Wrestling League's franchise Bengaluru Yodhas.

Kohli's net worth

Having a net worth of 1,050 crore, as per Times Now, Kohli and his wife own a 10,000-square-foot mansion in Gurgaon, which is worth 80 crore. It features a private art gallery, pool, and bar, reported Moneycontrol.

The couple's second luxurious residence is in Mumbai. The 7,000-square-foot sea-facing apartment is valued at 34 crore and has opulent interiors and a lavish pool.

Kohli's stats in Tests

In 14 years, Kohli played 123 Test matches, scoring 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85. In his Test career, he scored 30 centuries and slammed 31 fifties.

 
