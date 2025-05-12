Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket: From MRF Tyres to Boost, a look at Indian cricket star's brand endorsements

Ahead of India's five-match Test series in England, which is scheduled to begin on 20 June 2025, India's superstar cricketer Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket.

Advertisement

Apart from being the most sought-after cricketer of current times, Kohli is also the most popular face for brands, which want to make him their brand ambassador.

Be it MRF Tyres, Audi India, Puma, Nestle, Myntra, Tissot or Boost, Virat Kohli is the name that helps over 30 brands sell their products like hot cakes.

According to StockGro and Forbes India, the brand endorsements by Kohli account for a significant portion of his overall income.

Here are some details about his earnings from brands Kohli is the face of endorsements for over 30 brands. He earns ₹100 crore for an 8-year bat sponsorship for MRF, while ₹110 crore for an 8-year deal with Puma. Kohli gets ₹5 crore from Audi.

Advertisement

Among other brands for which Kohli is a brand ambassador are Nestlé, Reebok, Myntra, Tissot, Boost, Head & Shoulders, Pepsi, and more.

Kohli's entrepreneurial ventures The star Indian cricketer, in collaboration with Puma, has invested in One8, which includes lifestyle apparel, fragrances, and the One8 Commune café chain.

Apart from this, Kohli also invested in a youth-focused fashion label – WROGN. He invested ₹90 crore in a gym chain, Chisel Fitness, and a fine-dining restaurant, Nueva, in New Delhi.

Kohli has also invested in the startup ecosystem, including Blue Tribe, Rage Coffee, Digit Insurance and Sport Convo.

Kohli's sports ownership Kohli has stakes in Indian Super League's franchise FC Goa, International Premier Tennis League's franchise UAE Royals, and Pro Wrestling League's franchise Bengaluru Yodhas.

Advertisement

Kohli's net worth Having a net worth of ₹1,050 crore, as per Times Now, Kohli and his wife own a 10,000-square-foot mansion in Gurgaon, which is worth ₹80 crore. It features a private art gallery, pool, and bar, reported Moneycontrol.

The couple's second luxurious residence is in Mumbai. The 7,000-square-foot sea-facing apartment is valued at ₹34 crore and has opulent interiors and a lavish pool.