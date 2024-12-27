Virat Kohli returns halfway from tunnel to confront booing Australian fans at MCG: Watch viral video

Virat Kohli has been a victim of constant booing after his shoulder-bump with Sam Konstas on day 1 of the fourth Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). From being booed by the crowd while fielding on the sidelines on Thursday, to the getting booed on Day 2 while Kohli came to bat after Tea, Kohli handled everything with a calm and composure mind.

However, things got over the line when the Australian crowd criticised the Kohli while the former Indian captain was returning to the dressing room, thus irking the batting stalwart. Following his dismissal off Scott Boland, Kohli walked down the tunnel when something inappropriate came to his ears.

Reacting to this, the 36-year-old didn't seem pleased as he returned from halfway into the tunnel to stare at some of the Australian fans in the left, the video of which went viral on social media. It is unclear about what the local fans told Kohli that made him angry.

This was after Kohli played 86 balls for his 36 on Friday - his second-best score in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) after the right-hander's hundred in Perth. Coming in after the dismissal of KL Rahul, Kohli looked at his fluent best before a horrible mix-up with Yashasvi Jaiswal resulted in the opener running himself out at 82.

It also impacted his concentration as Kohli edged to Alex Carey off Boland in the next over. At Day 2 stumps, India are 164/5, still trailing by 310 runs in reply to Australia's 474 in the first innings.

