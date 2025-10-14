Virat Kohli returns to Delhi ahead of India's tour of Australia; fans say ‘king has arrived in his kingdom’; watch video

Virat Kohli has arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday morning to join the Indian team ahead of their departure for the white-ball tour of Australia. Kohli, along with former captain Rohit Sharma, have been named in the Indian ODI squad against Australia, thus returning to the Indian setup after seven long months. Both Rohit and Kohli have already retired from Tests and T20Is. The Indian team for Australian tour will depart on October 15 in two batches.
More to follow..
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025