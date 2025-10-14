Virat Kohli returns to Delhi ahead of India's tour of Australia; fans say ‘king has arrived in his kingdom’; watch video

Koushik Paul
Updated14 Oct 2025, 10:30 AM IST
Virat Kohli has returned to New Delhi to join his Indian teammates.
Virat Kohli has arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday morning to join the Indian team ahead of their departure for the white-ball tour of Australia. Kohli, along with former captain Rohit Sharma, have been named in the Indian ODI squad against Australia, thus returning to the Indian setup after seven long months. Both Rohit and Kohli have already retired from Tests and T20Is. The Indian team for Australian tour will depart on October 15 in two batches.

