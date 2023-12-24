Virat Kohli returns to Indian squad for South Africa Test series; BCCI sources reveal reason behind sudden trip
Virat Kohli's return will provide India with much-needed confidence as they look to create history by clinching a Test series in South Africa
India vs South Africa, 1st Test: In a major relief for Team India, star batter Virat Kohli has rejoined that Indian squad ahead of the first Test match against South Africa in Centurion. Earlier, it was reported that Virat Kohli had to leave South Africa due to some emergency, but the BCCI sources have revealed that Kohli was on a pre-planned London trip and is back in South Africa.