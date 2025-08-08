Virat Kohli returns to the nets for the India-Australia ODI series? Cricketer posts update on Instagram

With just two months left for the India-Australia ODI series to begin, legendary Indian batter Virat Kohli has returned to the nets and posted an update on Instagram.

Taking to Instagram, Kohli posted a picture with IPL franchise Gujarat Titans' assistant coach Naeem Amin, with a caption, “Thanks for helping out with the hit brother. Always lovely to see you.”

Virat Kohli posing a picture with IPL franchise Gujarat Titans' assistant coach Naeem Amin.

Though it is not clear if Virat is gearing up for a season of ODI cricket, but he seemed fit. Also, the picture has gone viral on the internet.

The three ODI series between India and Australia will be played on 19, 23 and 25 October.

Kohli 's grey beard: Earlier on Friday, Virat Kohli sparked concern among fans after a new picture of him with a guy called Shash Kiran in London. In the image, Kohli 's grey beard grabbed all the attention.

Revealing his decision to retire from Test cricket, Kohli during the YouWeCan event that Kohli broke silence and said, as quoted by Hindustan Times, "I just coloured my beard two days ago. You know it's time when you are colouring your beard every four days."

This is not the first time Kohli’s grey beard has caught attention. In 2023, he posted a picture with his wife, Anushka Sharma, in which his increasingly white beard became more viral than the post itself.

In 2024, Kohli retired from T20I cricket after India won the T20 World Cup in the West Indies. On 12 May, he shocked the world when he announced his retirement from Test cricket after 14 glorious years. His announcement came before India's Test squad for the tour of England was to be picked.

In 123 Tests, Virat scored 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, with 30 centuries and 31 fifties and a best score of 254*. He ended as India's fourth-highest run-getter in Tests. He also ended his career as India's most successful Test captain, with 40 wins in 68 Tests, including memorable wins in England, Australia and South Africa and a series win in Australia.