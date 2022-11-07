Virat Kohli reveals Mahendra Singh Dhoni's text during his lean patch

Virat Kohli said on Royal Challengers Bangalore Podcast,"The only person who genuinely reached out to me was MS Dhoni. For me, that is such a blessing to know that I could have such a strong bond and relationship with someone who is so senior to me. It's more like a friendship based on a lot of mutual respect, and that's one of the things he mentioned in the same message reaching out to me."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}