Virat Kohli reveals Mahendra Singh Dhoni's text during his lean patch

Virat Kohli reveals Mahendra Singh Dhoni's text during his lean patch2 min read . 01:43 PM IST
- The only person who genuinely reached out to me was MS Dhoni, said Virat Kohli
Team India's prolific batsman who is the top run-getter in the ongoing T20 World Cup, Virat Kohli has revealed what former Indian captain MS Dhoni texted him during the lean patch and how the message "hit home" for him.
Virat Kohli who recently turned 34 and has three undefeated half-centuries in the World Cup so far, all of which came in the direction of the winning team.
Virat Kohli said on Royal Challengers Bangalore Podcast,"The only person who genuinely reached out to me was MS Dhoni. For me, that is such a blessing to know that I could have such a strong bond and relationship with someone who is so senior to me. It's more like a friendship based on a lot of mutual respect, and that's one of the things he mentioned in the same message reaching out to me."
"It is one of the things he mentioned in the same message reaching out to me, that when you are expected to be strong and looked at as a strong individual, people forget to ask how are you doing? So, it hit home to me, it was like this is it," he added.
Earlier in September, Virat Kohli during a press conference said,"When I left the Test captaincy, MS Dhoni was the only one among all the cricketers I had played with before who texted me. A lot of people have my number but he was the only one who texted me," Kohli said in a post-match press conference at the ongoing Asia Cup.
"It comes from the genuine respect that we have for each other. There is no insecurity from either end in our equation. These things matter," he added.
"I live my life with honesty and these things matter to me. I just want to say this, if I have to tell someone about their game, I reach out individually. Even if I have to reach out to them, I do it personally," said the former India skipper.
