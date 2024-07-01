Virat Kohli reveals real story behind photo with Rohit Sharma after India's T20WC win. ‘In the victory lap, he was…’
The cricketing duo announced their retirement from T20 cricket format after the T20 WC win. Virat Kohli was not a part of the Indian team which lifted the T20 trophy in 2007 and Rohit Sharma was left out of the team in the 2011 ODI World Cup .
A video Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the World Cup trophy and the tricolour is making waves as a defining moment for the Indian cricket stars.
When the Indian stars ended their T20 journey by lifting the T20 World Cup, it was the first time that they were part of a winning Indian team. Virat Kohli was not a part of the Indian team which lifted the T20 World Cup trophy in 2007 held in South Africa. And Rohit Sharma was left out of the team in the 2011 Cup co-hosted by India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Finally, the wait ended on Saturday when India won against South Africa in the T20 World Cup finals by 8 runs at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, West Indies.