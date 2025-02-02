Virat Kohli gave the biggest compliment of Himanshu Sangwan's career when the former India captain said he knew the Railways pacer following the conclusion of their Ranji Trophy encounter on Saturday. Returning to Delhi jersey in domestic cricket after more than 12 years, Virat Kohli's stay in the middle lasted just 15 balls, before Himanshu Sangwan uprooted the stumps of the India star with a length delivery.

During his short stay at the crease, Virat Kohli scored just six runs, including a straight down-the-ground four, that also came against Himanshu Sangwan. Eventually, Delhi won the game by an innings and 19 runs, thus ending their campaign on a high.

Following the game, Himanshu Sangwan went into the Delhi dressing room and approached Virat Kohli for an autograph on the same ball with which he got his biggest wicket of his career.

Seeing Himanshu Sangwan, Virat Kohli asked the right-arm pacer with a smile, “Is this the same ball with which you got me out?” The 29-year-old responded, “yes.” The batting con then added, “It was a great ball, it was fun.” Based on a Dainik Jagran report, Himanshu told Virat Kohli that he was once a part of Delhi at the under-19 level.

The India star replied, “I have heard about you. You are a good bowler. Best wishes for the future.”