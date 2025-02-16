Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja to retire after Champions Trophy? Ex-India star says ‘2027 is quite far’

With the Champions Trophy 2025 just around the corner, Indian cricket fans are eager to see their team bring back an ICC trophy. India also made it to the final of the 2017 Champions Trophy, where they lost to Pakistan by 180 runs.

Ahead of the ICC mega-event, the future of senior Indian players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja has been in the spotlight. The trio had already announced their retirement from international T20 cricket after winning the trophy for the shortest ICC format last year. Meanwhile, with the Indian team facing some tough times in the recent past, rumours have been rife that it could be the end of the road for the senior Indian players if the Men in Blue fail to win the Champions Trophy.

However, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra says that even if India win the marquee event, the three Indian seniors could retire to make way for newer players.

Aakash Chopra says senior Indian players will retire after Champions Trophy: In a video on his YouTube channel, Chopra said, “With a heavy heart, I have to say that there’s a strong possibility…Right now it’s the Champions Trophy then we have the next ICC event in WTC (World Test Championship) final where we haven’t reached – so no chance of Kohli, Rohit or Jadeja playing in it. Then the next ICC event is next year which is the T20 World Cup. These three have already retired from T20Is."

“Then in 2027, there’s ODI World Cup which is quite far. The world will look quite different. I think the players also feel that this could be our last (ICC) tournament and therefore it’s very important. Although we always say never say never. Maybe there’s something more. Could be possible that Rohit, Virat, Jadeja end up playing the next world cup (too)," the former Indian cricketer added.

Chopra contended that it isn't about the ability of senior players to continue going but about the ability of team India to carry on without them.

