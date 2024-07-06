Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli said their goodbyes to the shortest format of the game after India managed to win the T20 World Cup 2024 earlier this month. Now, a fresh and young Indian cricket team is all set to take the ground against Zimbabwe form today.

Ahead of the start of the 5-match T20 series, Indian captain Shubman Gill lauded the efforts of the two Indian veterans and called them idols. He said, “Obviously there is pressure. But what they've achieved or what they did for India...they are both idols and legends of Indian cricket. But as players and the team the things we want to achieve, there is definitely pressure about that."

Meanwhile, Gill also tacked the question of challenges a player faces when taking up the captain's role. He said, "I felt most of the challenges that you face as a captain are more mental, how you prepare the boys. Everyone's got the skill set, it's about how you can give them (other players) the confidence to be able to deliver that skill set on the field."

Gill further confirmed that he would open alongside Abhishek Sharma in the first T20 encounter against Zimbabwe on July 6. Meanwhile, Ruturaj Gaikwad is all set to take up the number 3 spot.

Notably, the Zimbabwe series will mark the first time the 24-year-old batsman will lead the Men in Blue. Gill made his captaincy debut when he took over from Hardik Pandya at the start of this year's IPL season. While GT did not fare well in the tournament and finished 8th in the IPL 2024 season, Shubman made his name in the long list of contenders to lead the Indian team in the future.

Meanwhile, Team India will have a new coach in VVS Laxman. Rahul Dravid's tenure as India coach came to an end after the T20 World Cup and VVS Laxman has travelled with the team to Zimbabwe until a permanent coach is appointed.

