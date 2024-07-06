‘Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma are idols’: Shubman Gill lauds India veterans ahead of 1st India vs Zimbabwe T20I
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli retire from T20s post India's T20 World Cup 2024 victory. Captain Shubman Gill hails them as idols. Gill discusses mental challenges in captaincy and confirms opening with Abhishek Sharma in the upcoming T20 series against Zimbabwe.
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli said their goodbyes to the shortest format of the game after India managed to win the T20 World Cup 2024 earlier this month. Now, a fresh and young Indian cricket team is all set to take the ground against Zimbabwe form today.