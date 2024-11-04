Virat Kohli - Rohit Sharma to retire from Test cricket after whitewash against NZ? BCCI said to take major call after…

The BCCI is considering a phaseout policy for senior players, including Kohli and Jadeja, depending on their performance in the Border Gavaskar Trophy, which could be their final Test series.

Livemint
Updated4 Nov 2024, 07:34 AM IST
India's Virat Kohli talks with his captain Rohit Sharma (R) during the second day of the second Test cricket match between India and New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on October 25, 2024. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --
India’s Virat Kohli talks with his captain Rohit Sharma (R) during the second day of the second Test cricket match between India and New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on October 25, 2024. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --(AFP)

BCCI could take a major decision on the future of senior Indian players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, and Ravichandran Ashwin based on their performance down under during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting this month, a report by the news agency PTI states. Reportedly, the BCCI is discussing a structured phase-out policy for the senior Indian players before the start of the next WTC cycle, and there is a high possibility that the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy could be the last Test series for these senior players.

Also Read | ‘I was not at my best’ admits Rohit Sharma after India’s 0-3 loss to New Zealand

What happens to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma after New Zealand drubbing?

The PTI report states that an informal meeting will take place between the BCCI, chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar, coach Gautam Gambhir, and skipper Rohit Sharma regarding the future of the Indian team going forward. A BCCI source told the agency that the meeting would be held ahead of Team India's departure for Australia on November 10. While ‘stocks will be taken,’ the BCCI is reportedly in no mood to tinker with the already announced squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The source further states that things could soon go awry for Kohli, Rohit, Ashwin, and Jadeja if India does not qualify for the WTC final in England. Such a circumstance could lead to the exclusion of all four senior players from the team for the five-Test series in England soon after.

Virat Kohli - Rohit Sharma's poor run in Test cricket:

Virat and Rohit, the two stalwarts of Indian cricket, have struggled to get going in the longest format of the game for a few years now. From February 2021 till the last match, Rohit scored 1210 runs in the 35 innings at an average of 37.81. Meanwhile, in the same period, Kohli played 25 innings and scored 742 runs, with an average of 30.91.

Also Read | Rishabh posts cryptic message on Instagram after NZ Test series whitewash

India's chances of qualifying for WTC Final:

As things stand, the Men in Blue will need to win at least 4 out of the 5 matches in Australia in order to qualify for the World Test Championship final. While they could still qualify despite winning lower matches, but that would then depend on the performance of other teams.

 

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:4 Nov 2024, 07:34 AM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsVirat Kohli - Rohit Sharma to retire from Test cricket after whitewash against NZ? BCCI said to take major call after…

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.70
    07:18 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.05 (0.71%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    145.00
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    2.3 (1.61%)

    Tata Power share price

    445.20
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    5.15 (1.17%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    183.65
    07:10 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.4 (0.77%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,545.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -67.25 (-4.17%)

    ICICI Securities share price

    833.45
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -32.85 (-3.79%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    966.70
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -30.35 (-3.04%)

    Narayana Hrudayalaya share price

    1,235.60
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -36.75 (-2.89%)
    More from Top Losers

    Brigade Enterprises share price

    1,244.80
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    71.75 (6.12%)

    PCBL share price

    432.15
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    21.35 (5.2%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    281.85
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    13.45 (5.01%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,273.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    60.65 (5%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,415.000.00
      Chennai
      80,421.000.00
      Delhi
      80,573.000.00
      Kolkata
      80,425.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.