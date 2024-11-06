Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma get schooled by Mohammed Kaif, ex-India star says ‘Let me remind you of Rishabh Pant...’

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma managed 91 and 93 runs respectively in the recently-concluded Test series against New Zealand which India lost 0-3.

Written By Koushik Paul
Published6 Nov 2024, 02:06 PM IST
Virat Kohli talks with captain Rohit Sharma (R) during India's second Test against New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.
Virat Kohli talks with captain Rohit Sharma (R) during India’s second Test against New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.(AFP)

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif cited Rishabh Pant’s example to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, stressing on the importance of playing domestic. Kaif’s comment came in the wake of India’s humiliating 0-3 defeat at the hands of New Zealand in the recent Test series at home, where both Kohli and Rohit failed miserably.

While Kohli accumulated a total of 93 runs in six innings, Rohit managed just two runs more than his fellow teammate. With the Border Gavaskar Trophy starting later this month in Australia, Kohli-Rohit’s form has been a serious headache for the Indian management.

Also Read | Great players don’t take very long: Kapil Dev on Virat Kohli’s form | Exclusive

Ever since Gautam Gambhir came in as India’s head coach, playing in domestic cricket for all the contracted players has been made mandatory considering the long calendar in Tests. In fact, when all the centrally-contracted players played in the Duleep Trophy prior to the Bangladesh Test series at home, the absence of Rohit and Kohli raised a few eyebrows.

Kaif, who now works as an analyst and commentator post retirement, stressed how Pant benefited by playing a practice match during India’s famous tour of Australia in 2020-21. The southpaw wasn’t included in the white-ball Indian teams for the tour and was only named in the Test squad.

Also Read | BGT 2024: Virat Kohli’s average this year is 20.09 in 12 innings

He was India’s second-choice wicketkeeper after Wriddhiman Saha. However, India’s 36 all out in Adelaide in the first Test made way for Pant to be picked from the second Test onwards. In fact, it was Pant’s counter-attacking 89 in Brisbane that helped India retain the BGT.

“Let me remind you of Rishabh Pant here. He ended up scoring the winning run in Gabba, but he was neither part of the ODI nor the T20I squad in that tour,” Kaif continued in a video on his social media handles. “He only went for the Test series, where Wriddhiman Saha played ahead of him.

“But India incurred that '36 all out' and we lost the match, Pant was included. But remember, Pant had played a practice match in that tour, in a Pink Ball match supposedly, and scored a century, after which he was included in the XI so he emerged as a whole different player then,” added Kaif, who was one of the gun fielders in the world during his time.

Team India cancel intra-squad match against India 'A'

Meanwhile, according to reports, the Indian management has cancelled the intra-squad three-day match against India ‘A’ scheduled for November 15-17 at the WACA. The match was cancelled as Gambhir wanted his batters spend more time at the nets which they wouldn't have got in the intra-squad game.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:6 Nov 2024, 02:06 PM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsVirat Kohli, Rohit Sharma get schooled by Mohammed Kaif, ex-India star says ‘Let me remind you of Rishabh Pant...’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    ITC share price

    480.85
    02:07 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    0.8 (0.17%)

    Tata Steel share price

    152.55
    02:07 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    0.25 (0.16%)

    Infosys share price

    1,822.75
    02:07 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    68.95 (3.93%)

    Larsen & Toubro share price

    3,631.00
    02:07 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    55.6 (1.56%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    387.95
    02:03 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    18.55 (5.02%)

    EPL share price

    274.20
    02:03 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    12.2 (4.66%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    242.90
    02:03 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    7.9 (3.36%)

    City Union Bank share price

    179.75
    01:58 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    1.05 (0.59%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Hindustan Zinc share price

    515.80
    02:03 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -43.65 (-7.8%)

    Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

    1,257.65
    02:03 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -36.35 (-2.81%)

    Triveni Engineering & Indus share price

    406.00
    02:03 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -11.25 (-2.7%)

    Five Star Business Finance share price

    657.95
    02:03 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -15.7 (-2.33%)
    More from Top Losers

    CCL Products India share price

    729.20
    02:03 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    60.8 (9.1%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    298.10
    02:03 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    24.5 (8.95%)

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,277.65
    02:03 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    245.75 (8.11%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    15,531.60
    02:02 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    1135.6 (7.89%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,365.00110.00
      Chennai
      80,371.00110.00
      Delhi
      80,523.00110.00
      Kolkata
      80,375.00110.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.