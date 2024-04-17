Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma likely to open for India in T20 World Cup 2024

With just over a month the ICC Men's T20 World Cup to begin in the USA and West Indies, the debate over who may open with Rohit Sharma for India is most probably may end. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, Indian star player Virat Kohli may open with skipper Rohit for India, as the possibility of the same was discussed in a meeting held in Mumbai last week where captain Rohit, head coach Rahul Dravid and chief sector Ajit Agarkar were present.

Recently, the inclusion of Kohli in the Indian squad and his spot in the team were in question. But in the past few months, many things have changed and it looks like Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid and the selectors want Kohli to be part of the squad, and even open for the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kohli, who made himself available for the Afghanistan home series, returned to T20 cricket for the first time in nearly two years. Though Kohli prefers to bat at number 3 spot, but with prevailing conditions and T20 World Cup in mind, scenarios may change.

The report even claimed that Kohli has sought clarity about his place in the T20 World Cup from the selection committee. Also, it added that the committee have come with the opening gambit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, in the last few seasons of Indian Premier League, Kohli has been opening for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. IN IPL 2024, Kohli leads the Orange Cap holder list with 361 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 147. He has also scored a a century.

This is not the first time that Kohli would be opening for India. In 2008, Kohli started his international career as an opener in ODIs against Sri Lanka, though he gradually shifted to the number 3 spot.

In T20I, Kohli has a pretty good record as an opener, as he had scored 400 runs at an average of 57. Whenever, Kohli opens the batting in this forma, his strike rate jumps from 138 to 161.

Considering Virat opening with Rohit for India, another opener Yashasvi Jaiswal will have to sit out. The chances of Shubman Gill opening for India are even been looked at in the T20 World Cup, citing his IPL returns. However, Jaiswal being a left hander, things may go in his favour more.

