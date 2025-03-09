Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma net worth: From investments, endorsements to luxury cars — all you need to know

With the Champions Trophy 2025 wrapping up on Sunday, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have as the most successful players of the ICC series.

In the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, Virat Kohli has shown remarkable performance, scoring 218 runs over five matches. He displayed a stellar show at the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy match in the group stage, scoring an unbeaten 100 off 111 balls and leading India to a six-wicket victory. His 84-run knock against Australia earned India a spot in the Champions Trophy 2025 final.

On the other hand, while skipper Rohit Sharma fell for scores of 41, 20, 15 and 28 in the league stages and the semi-final, his exceptional captaincy skills boosted India to secure a final berth. His decisions to play bowlers and set the field have been instrumental in India's unbeaten road to the Champions Trophy final 2025.

While Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli performed tremendously on field during the Champions Trophy, their success off the field is remarkable. Both players are two of the richest cricketers in the country, having successful businesses and brand endorsements, enjoying a luxurious life.

Here are the details about Virat Kohli net worth and Rohit Sharma net worth.

Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma net worth Rohit Sharma has an estimated net worth of around ₹214 crore, earned through match contracts and fees and various brand endorsements. This makes him one of the richest cricketers in India today.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli is even richer than Rohit Sharma. According to reports, Virat Kohli's net worth is a staggering ₹1,050 crore. Besides his match fees and brand endorsements, the former India skipper has an impressive financial portfolio, having invested in various businesses.

Brand endorsements and businesses of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Till 2025, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have endorsed various brands.

Rohit Sharma has been a brand ambassador of various international brands like Adidas, as well as homegrown brands like CEAT and Rasna. He has worked with Oral-B India, Swiggy, Ixigo, Max Life Insurance, Hublot, New Era, Aristocrat by VIP and IIFL Finance among others.

Apart from match fees, BCCI contract and IPL earnings, Rohit Sharma has an impressive investment portfolio. According to the Financial Express, he has a cumulative investment of ₹89 crore, having invested in startups like Rapidobotics and Veiroots Wellness Solutions. He also has a cricket academy named CricKingdom in Mumbai.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli too has a substantial number of brand endorsements and investments in various businesses. The star batter endorses top brands including Puma, Audi, American Tourister, Too Yumm, Volini, Noise, Myntra, Tissot, Hero MotoCorp and Luxor.

Virat Kohli's successful investments in startups and businesses. He owns two businesses, namely One8 and Wrogn. His other successful investments are Digit Insurance, Myntra, Rage Coffee, Nueva, Chisel Fitness, Hyperprice and Universal Sportsbiz among others.

Car collection Rohit Sharma has an exciting collection of luxurious cars. According to reports, the Indian batter owns a Lamborghini Urus worth ₹4.18 crore, Mercedes-Benz S-Class worth ₹1.50 crore, a Mercedes GLS 400 D, a BMW M5 worth ₹1.79 crore, and a Range Rover HSE LWB worth ₹2.80 crore.

