‘Virat Kohli - Rohit Sharma not in their prime’: Sanjay Manjrekar delivers verdict on IND stars, says Rishabh Pant only…

d Former Indian cricketer turned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has made a massive statement about Virat kohli and Rohit Sharma stating that the duo are no longer in their prime. Manjrekar also said that younger player like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill will have to rise to the occasion during the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Speaking on SportifyWithPRG, Manjrekar said, "It might be a tough one. Virat and Rohit, both are not in their prime, they are not at the peak of their powers to be fair and others like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubhman Gill have to rise to the occasion. Rishabh Pant is the only one that I feel is in his prime and a very important player,"

"India is sorted ... As for the Australians, the aura and ability they had in the past, where every game they played, they were like champions, is not there anymore." Manjrekar added

Border Gavaskar Trophy begins in November: The 2024-25 edition of the Border Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia is all set to commence from November 22. The test series has taken an interesting turn in the past few years with the Men in Blue defeating Australia in the last four series, including two times when they defeated the Kangaroos in their home turf in 2018-19 and 2020-21.

Also Read | Virat Kohli tries Bengali after receiving a special gift from Bangladesh spinner

During the last edition of the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, Team India had pulled off an unlikely victory in the country despite missing the services of regular Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane had ably led the team to a 2-1 series win after the debacle in the first Test match where the entire team was bowled out for just 36 runs in the second innings.