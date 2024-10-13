‘Virat Kohli - Rohit Sharma not in their prime’: Sanjay Manjrekar delivers verdict on IND stars, says Rishabh Pant only…

  • Ahead of the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar noted that Kohli and Rohit Sharma are past their prime, urging younger players to step up.

Livemint
Published13 Oct 2024, 10:33 AM IST
India's Virat Kohli (R) talks to captain Rohit Sharma during the fifth and final day of the second Test cricket match between India and Bangladesh at the Green Park Cricket Stadium in Kanpur on October 1, 2024. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP)
India’s Virat Kohli (R) talks to captain Rohit Sharma during the fifth and final day of the second Test cricket match between India and Bangladesh at the Green Park Cricket Stadium in Kanpur on October 1, 2024. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP) (AFP)

d Former Indian cricketer turned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has made a massive statement about Virat kohli and Rohit Sharma stating that the duo are no longer in their prime. Manjrekar also said that younger player like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill will have to rise to the occasion during the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Also Read | India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I: Who won yesterday’s IND vs BAN match?

Speaking on SportifyWithPRG, Manjrekar said, "It might be a tough one. Virat and Rohit, both are not in their prime, they are not at the peak of their powers to be fair and others like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubhman Gill have to rise to the occasion. Rishabh Pant is the only one that I feel is in his prime and a very important player,"

"India is sorted ... As for the Australians, the aura and ability they had in the past, where every game they played, they were like champions, is not there anymore." Manjrekar added

Border Gavaskar Trophy begins in November:

The 2024-25 edition of the Border Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia is all set to commence from November 22. The test series has taken an interesting turn in the past few years with the Men in Blue defeating Australia in the last four series, including two times when they defeated the Kangaroos in their home turf in 2018-19 and 2020-21.

 

Also Read | Virat Kohli tries Bengali after receiving a special gift from Bangladesh spinner

During the last edition of the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, Team India had pulled off an unlikely victory in the country despite missing the services of regular Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane had ably led the team to a 2-1 series win after the debacle in the first Test match where the entire team was bowled out for just 36 runs in the second innings.

Rishabh Pant's heroics in the final Test match at Gabba are also still fresh in the minds of Indian fans. Meanwhile, the resilience shown by Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari to secure a draw in the 3rd Test match also remains an iconic moment in Indian cricket history.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:13 Oct 2024, 10:33 AM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket News‘Virat Kohli - Rohit Sharma not in their prime’: Sanjay Manjrekar delivers verdict on IND stars, says Rishabh Pant only…

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    211.00
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    23.25 (12.38%)

    Tata Steel share price

    160.70
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    1.05 (0.66%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,174.25
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -9.5 (-0.8%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    130.10
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    0.7 (0.54%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Cummins India share price

    3,611.75
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -169.6 (-4.49%)

    Star Health and Allied Insurance share price

    547.85
    03:59 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -19.35 (-3.41%)

    Creditaccess Grameen share price

    1,081.40
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -38 (-3.39%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,146.15
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -37.65 (-3.18%)
    More from Top Losers

    Nippon Life share price

    700.85
    03:53 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    59.15 (9.22%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    81.44
    03:52 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    5.16 (6.76%)

    Sonata Software share price

    608.50
    03:42 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    36.1 (6.31%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    790.10
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    45.85 (6.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,685.00260.00
      Chennai
      77,691.00260.00
      Delhi
      77,843.00260.00
      Kolkata
      77,695.00260.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.01
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.