Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma’s future in cricket after ICC Champions Trophy: Ajit Agarkar leaves options open, ‘We’ll see…’

After India’s disappointing Test campaigns in the last three months, the focus will shift to limited-overs cricket now. With India’s campaign for the ICC Champions Trophy starting on February 20, the future of two Indian cricketing legends, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, is up in the air.

Their performances in the upcoming ODI matches will likely be crucial to deciding their future in Indian cricket. Ajit Agarkar, BCCI chairman of selectors, apparently hinted at this during India’s press conference in Mumbai to announce the Champions Trophy squad.

Agarkar was asked about India’s transition phase. While he did not give a clear answer, he left the options open.

“It’s a month away from the Champions Trophy. These guys have been exceptional performers in One-Day cricket. We’ll see once the Champions Trophy is done. We’ve got a bit more time to sit and assess where everyone is. Not just one of the players but where we go forward. But, at the moment, the focus is on One-Day cricket and Champions Trophy.”

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s poor form India lost the Test series against New Zealand at home. The visitors whitewashed Rohit Sharma’s team 3-0. Then, India visited Australia and lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) for the first time in nine years. India lost the five-match series 1-3.

Virat Kohli scored 93 runs in his 6 innings against New Zealand. He managed just 190 runs in nine innings against Australia. Rohit Sharma scored 91 runs in his 6 innings against the Kiwis. In Australia, the Indian captain scored 31 runs in 5 innings.

The Men in Blue will play five T20I matches against England, starting January 22. Then, there will be three ODIs against the same opposition, starting February 6. Both Kohli and Sharma, however, retired from T20I cricket after India’s World Cup win in 2024.

Both Kohli and Sharma played only 3 ODIs in 2024. While Virat scored 58 runs in those matches, Rohit slammed 157 runs.

India squad for Champions Trophy Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal