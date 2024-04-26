Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh said Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli should consider giving up on playing T20I cricket.

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh has a suggestion for the star duo – Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli – and it is not about their position in the ICC T20 World Cup set to begin in June this year.

Yuvraj, as quoted by the International Cricket Council (ICC), suggested Rohit and Kohli should consider giving up on playing T20I cricket after the completion of the T20 World Cup and concentrate on other formats.

The former all-rounder reminded fans that Virat and Rohit have been playing for India so long and have the right to make their own decisions.

"As you get older, people start talking about your age and they forget about your form. These guys have been great players for India and they deserve to go (retire) when they want," Yuvraj said.

"I would like to see more younger players in the T20 format, because it gets the load off them (experienced players) playing 50-over (ODIs) and Test matches," he was quoted as saying.

Yuvraj further emphasised that after this T20 World Cup, he would like to see a lot of younger guys come into the team and make the T20 side for the next World Cup.

He, however, refused to put an end date on when he thinks Sharma and Kohli should retire from international cricket.

Virat and Rohit are expected to be the first two names on India's T20 World Cup squad. The duo had not played a T20I in more than a year since India's loss in the 2022 World Cup but returned in January 2024 in a series against Afghanistan.

India will start their T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland on June 5 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York.

