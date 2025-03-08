Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Former India captain Sourav Ganguly said the likes Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, etc will feel sad that they won't get to play on Pakistan soil. Sourav Ganguly's comments came on the recent debate on the Indian team, who are being said to have taken 'undue advantage' by playing all their Champions Trophy 2025 matches at a single venue in Dubai.
Despite Pakistan being the hosts of the Champions Trophy 2025, Dubai was allotted as the venue for the India matches after the BCCI refused to send its team across the border due to security issues.
“What's the choice?” asked Sourav Ganguly on Saturday at the Revsportz conclave in Kolkata when asked about the single-venue row. "I don't think India has agreed to play all their matches in Dubai on their will. It's because they cant go to Pakistan, the government of India doesn't allow them to go to Pakistan.
