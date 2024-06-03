Virat Kohli - Rohit Sharma to open for India at T20 World Cup 2024? Sunil Gavaskar delivers major verdict
Virat Kohli bags Orange Cap in IPL with over 700 runs. Sunil Gavaskar criticizes Kohli's strike rate but now backs him to open for India alongside Rohit Sharma.
Veteran Indian batsman Virat Kohli was in fine form during the recently concluded Indian Premier League season, bagging over 700 runs in the process. However, Kohli had found a persistent critic in former India opener Sunil Gavaskar, who suggested that the veteran batsman's strike rate was a cause for concern.