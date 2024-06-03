Virat Kohli bags Orange Cap in IPL with over 700 runs. Sunil Gavaskar criticizes Kohli's strike rate but now backs him to open for India alongside Rohit Sharma.

Veteran Indian batsman Virat Kohli was in fine form during the recently concluded Indian Premier League season, bagging over 700 runs in the process. However, Kohli had found a persistent critic in former India opener Sunil Gavaskar, who suggested that the veteran batsman's strike rate was a cause for concern.

However, Gavaskar has now picked Kohli to open for India alongside Rohit Sharma, citing his recent form. Notably, the veteran batsman suggests that left-hander Yashasvi Jaiswal hasn't been in good enough form of late to merit a place at the top of the order for the Men in Blue.

Sunil Gavaskar backs Virat Kohli to open for India: In an interaction with Star Sports following the end of T20 World Cup opener between USA and Canada, Gavaskar said,"Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as openers. The way Kohli has batted, particularly the second half of the IPL, he deserves to open the batting with Rohit Sharma, the captain. Seriously, good players are good players. They can bat anywhere, you know whether they're right and left hand,"

"So no, I don't think. It's very good to talk on television about left hand-right hand combination, good players are good players. In Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, you have got 2 terrific and 2 fantastic batters. The kind of form Kohli has shown in the IPL, he has to open the batting." Gavaskar added

The Men in Blue will officially open their T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland on June 5, followed by a clash with arch-rivals Pakistan on June 9. India will then face the USA on June 12 and Canada on June 15 in the final phase of the tournament.

