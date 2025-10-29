Glenn McGrath names his top 5 Indian ODI batters of all time — Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma lead the list

Australia cricket legend Glenn McGrath has praised Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for their match-winning knocks against Australia — days after calling out their poor form. 

Livemint
Updated29 Oct 2025, 09:59 AM IST
Former Australian fast-bowling great Glenn McGrath has heaped praise on India’s star batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, just days after his candid remarks on their poor form during the ODI series in Australia
Former Australian fast-bowling great Glenn McGrath has heaped praise on India’s star batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, just days after his candid remarks on their poor form during the ODI series in Australia

Former Australian fast-bowling great Glenn McGrath has heaped praise on India’s star batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, just days after his candid remarks on their poor form during the ODI series in Australia. Both stalwarts silenced critics in the Sydney finale, producing match-winning knocks that reminded fans of their enduring brilliance.

How did Kohli, Rohit perform in IND vs AUS ODI series?

After a sluggish start to the series, Kohli and Rohit came roaring back in the final ODI. Virat, who was dismissed for ducks in the first two matches, crafted a composed 74, while Rohit tore into the Australian attack with a majestic 121. Together, they stitched a 168-run unbeaten stand, steering India to a successful chase of 237 runs.

Also Read | Can Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma in BBL be a realistic dream?

Rohit’s heroics earned him the ‘Impact Player of the Series’ award, while Kohli’s return to form offered reassurance to fans ahead of India’s long-term build-up to the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup.

“Ro-Ko shook off the rust and lack of rhythm of the first two ODIs, which were lost, launching a full-blown assault on Australian bowlers during a successful chase,” the match report noted. Their partnership was India’s first century stand since 2020 — and a timely reminder of the duo’s ability to dictate terms on the world stage.

McGrath names his top five Indian ODI batters

In a recent interview, Glenn McGrath listed his Top Five Indian ODI Batters of All Time — and unsurprisingly, both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli topped the chart. McGrath in his October 22, 2025 comment on the YouTube channel Fast Bowling Cartel charted his top picks:

Also Read | How many ODIs will India play till 2027 World Cup? Here's all you need to know
  1. Virat Kohli
  2. Rohit Sharma
  3. Sachin Tendulkar
  4. MS Dhoni
  5. Yuvraj Singh

Praising Rohit’s remarkable record in one-day internationals, McGrath said:

“Rohit Sharma's stats in One Day cricket & the way he played is unbelievable — 3 Double Hundreds, highest score of 264 is unheard — his stats at Test cricket should have been better as he is a class player.”

Rohit Sharma retired from Test cricket on May 7, 2025. He announced his retirement with immediate effect through a social media post.

McGrath's u-turn on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli?

McGrath's statement seems like a considerable U-turn after his bunt verdict on Ro-Ko's poor form in Australia. Former Australia pacer Glenn McGrath blamed the lack of game time for the star duo's abysmal performance.

Speaking on the Fast Bowling Cartel YouTube channel, McGrath stated that due to the extra bounce and pace on Perth's pitch, Virat and Rohit failed to survive against Australia's bowling lineup.

Also Read | ‘One last time, signing off from…’ - Rohit Sharma confirms Australian farewell

"There was a lot of talk going into the match about the two greats, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. They've not had a lot of cricket under their belt. And I think they found out a little bit on a pitch that has got a little bit more pace and a lot more bounce than what they're used to back in India," said McGrath.

Who is Glenn McGrath?

A legendary right-arm fast-medium bowler, Glenn McGrath is widely regarded as one of the most consistent and disciplined pacers in cricket history.

Representing Australia from 1993 to 2007, McGrath claimed over 950 international wickets, becoming an instrumental figure in Australia’s golden era. Known for his unerring accuracy and mental toughness, McGrath’s rivalry with Indian greats such as Tendulkar and Dravid remains part of cricketing folklore.

Also Read | ‘Not as young…’ Jasprit Bumrah gets massive warning from Glenn McGrath

Glenn McGrath has played 124 test matches in his career. The Australian has also played 250 ODIs, 2 T20 matches, and 14 IPL matches.

Since retirement, McGrath has worked as a mentor and commentator, often analysing the evolving styles of modern cricket while maintaining close ties with Indian cricket through his association with the MRF Pace Foundation in Chennai.

Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025

Business NewsSportsCricket NewsGlenn McGrath names his top 5 Indian ODI batters of all time — Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma lead the list
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.