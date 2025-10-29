Glenn McGrath names his top 5 Indian ODI batters of all time — Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma lead the list

Former Australian fast-bowling great Glenn McGrath has heaped praise on India’s star batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, just days after his candid remarks on their poor form during the ODI series in Australia. Both stalwarts silenced critics in the Sydney finale, producing match-winning knocks that reminded fans of their enduring brilliance.

How did Kohli, Rohit perform in IND vs AUS ODI series? After a sluggish start to the series, Kohli and Rohit came roaring back in the final ODI. Virat, who was dismissed for ducks in the first two matches, crafted a composed 74, while Rohit tore into the Australian attack with a majestic 121. Together, they stitched a 168-run unbeaten stand, steering India to a successful chase of 237 runs.

Rohit’s heroics earned him the ‘Impact Player of the Series’ award, while Kohli’s return to form offered reassurance to fans ahead of India’s long-term build-up to the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup.

“Ro-Ko shook off the rust and lack of rhythm of the first two ODIs, which were lost, launching a full-blown assault on Australian bowlers during a successful chase,” the match report noted. Their partnership was India’s first century stand since 2020 — and a timely reminder of the duo’s ability to dictate terms on the world stage.

McGrath names his top five Indian ODI batters In a recent interview, Glenn McGrath listed his Top Five Indian ODI Batters of All Time — and unsurprisingly, both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli topped the chart. McGrath in his October 22, 2025 comment on the YouTube channel Fast Bowling Cartel charted his top picks:

Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma Sachin Tendulkar MS Dhoni Yuvraj Singh Praising Rohit’s remarkable record in one-day internationals, McGrath said:

“Rohit Sharma's stats in One Day cricket & the way he played is unbelievable — 3 Double Hundreds, highest score of 264 is unheard — his stats at Test cricket should have been better as he is a class player.”

Rohit Sharma retired from Test cricket on May 7, 2025. He announced his retirement with immediate effect through a social media post.

McGrath's u-turn on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli? McGrath's statement seems like a considerable U-turn after his bunt verdict on Ro-Ko's poor form in Australia. Former Australia pacer Glenn McGrath blamed the lack of game time for the star duo's abysmal performance.

Speaking on the Fast Bowling Cartel YouTube channel, McGrath stated that due to the extra bounce and pace on Perth's pitch, Virat and Rohit failed to survive against Australia's bowling lineup.

"There was a lot of talk going into the match about the two greats, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. They've not had a lot of cricket under their belt. And I think they found out a little bit on a pitch that has got a little bit more pace and a lot more bounce than what they're used to back in India," said McGrath.

Who is Glenn McGrath? A legendary right-arm fast-medium bowler, Glenn McGrath is widely regarded as one of the most consistent and disciplined pacers in cricket history.

Representing Australia from 1993 to 2007, McGrath claimed over 950 international wickets, becoming an instrumental figure in Australia’s golden era. Known for his unerring accuracy and mental toughness, McGrath’s rivalry with Indian greats such as Tendulkar and Dravid remains part of cricketing folklore.

Glenn McGrath has played 124 test matches in his career. The Australian has also played 250 ODIs, 2 T20 matches, and 14 IPL matches.

Since retirement, McGrath has worked as a mentor and commentator, often analysing the evolving styles of modern cricket while maintaining close ties with Indian cricket through his association with the MRF Pace Foundation in Chennai.