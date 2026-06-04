Virat Kohli ruled out of India vs Afghanistan ODI series due to hamstring injury; Who will replace star batter at no.3?

In a major blow to the Indian team, former captain Virat Kohli has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, starting later this month. The three-match series between India and Afghanistan begins on June 13 in Dharamsala.

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According to a PTI report, Kohli has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury. "He is out of the ODI series due to a hamstring injury," a BCCI source told PTI. However, an official announcement from the BCCI is yet to come.

Also Read | Virat Kohli to be available for IND vs AFG ODIs? RCB star limps in IPL final

Kohli's injury was on expected line after he was seen limping while batting during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) final against Gujarat Titans in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL). In fact, he got his hamstring treated a couple of times before driving RCB to second IPL title.

Kohli's absence will certainly take the sheen off the upcoming series. Though the former India captain is now a one-format player, he remains a top draw for fans worldwide.

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Even at 37, Kohli is widely regarded because of his fitness at the end of his career that started in 2008. The right-hander, who hit the winning runs in the IPL 2026 final, amassed 675 runs in RCB's triumphant campaign including a hundred and five fifty plus scores.

Missing games is extremely rare for someone like Kohli, given his fitness standards. The second ODI against Afghanistan will be played in Lucknow on June 17 and third in Chennai on June 20. After Afghanistan series, India's next ODI assignment will be in England -- three games from July 14.

Who will replace Virat Kohli at no.3? With Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma to open the innings, Kohli would have batted at no.3. But with no Kohli, India can replace him with Ishan Kishan, who has been in tremendous form in white-ball lately. He was India's second-highest run-getter in the T20 World Cup 2026 with 317 runs, followed by 602 runs for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026 - all at no.3.

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It remains to be seen if Rohit is available for the whole series against Afghanistan. He was included in the squad subject to fitness after a hamstring injury sent him on the sidelines for a few games for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026.

India;s ODI squad vs Afghanistan Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in