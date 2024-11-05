Virat Kohli’s 36th birthday: Fan gifts VK hand painted Lord Hanuman portrait, video goes viral

As Virat Kohli turned 36, fans worldwide sent their wishes. Notably, Yash Prajapati met Kohli in Mumbai, gifting him a hand-painted portrait of Lord Hanuman, which he shared in a viral Instagram video.

Updated5 Nov 2024, 02:51 PM IST
Virat Kohli receiving Lord Hanuman portrait for his 36th birthday.
Virat Kohli receiving Lord Hanuman portrait for his 36th birthday.

Veteran batter and former Indian captain Virat Kohli turned 36 on Tuesday, drawing tons of wishes for one of the biggest stars in Indian cricket from all corners of the world. It is a testament to Kohli's massive stardom that even at a relative run slump in his career, cricket fans have been pouring in wishes for the cricketer. 

One fan in particular, though, got the opportunity to wish the veteran batter in person ahead of his 36th birthday and gift him a hand-painted portrait of Lord Hanuman. The fan named Yash Prajapati, found himself getting famous after posting a video of meeting Kohli at his hotel room in Mumbai and deliver the portrait. 

In an Instagram post about meeting Kohli for his 36th birthday, Yash wrote, “Another great meeting with the legend himself! As I reunited with the incredible Virat Kohli in Mumbai, it was a special moment to gift him the Lord Hanuman portrait.”

Virat Kohli's dull run in Test cricket: 

Virat Kohli has seen a slump in his performances in the longest format of the game in the recent times. Regarded as one of the greatest players of his generation, Kohli was once touted to break Sachin Tendulkar's record in red ball cricket but after the team India's whitewash against New Zealand, there are now doubts being raised about Kohli and his skipper Rohit Sharma's continuation in the Test team. 

In the last 10 innings, Kohli has scored just 192 runs with an average of 21.33, which included a 70 run knock against New Zealand in the 1st Test match at Bengaluru. 

According to a recent PTI report, while Kohli and Rohit will continue to be included in the squad for Border Gavaskar trophy starting this month, the two senior cricketers could soon be out of the team if India fail to qualify for World Test Championship (WTC) final. The report states that Kohli, Rohit and other senior players in the team may already have played their last home Test games. 

5 Nov 2024, 02:51 PM IST
