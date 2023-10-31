Virat Kohli’s birthday: Kolkata to celebrate in unique fashion during India’s World Cup match against South Africa
Virat Kohli's 35th birthday coincides with India's World Cup match against South Africa at Eden Gardens. The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has unique plans to celebrate the occasion.
