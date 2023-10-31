Virat Kohli will turn 35 on November 5, coinciding with India's highly anticipated World Cup match against South Africa at Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens. Making this extraordinary day even more special, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has devised a grand plan, as per President Snehasish Ganguly.

All the tickets for the match have been sold out, pointing to a packed house eager to witness this unique alignment of cricket and celebration. To further elevate the atmosphere, CAB is leaving no stone unturned.

The association intends to distribute around 70,000 masks bearing King Kohli's face to the fans in attendance. They hope that when the ace batter walks into the stadium, he'll be greeted by a sea of his own faces, each one worn by an ardent supporter.

"We want every fan in the stadium wearing Kohli masks as he walks in. We plan to distribute about 70,000 masks on that day," PTI quoted Ganguly as saying.

A cake-cutting event is also on the cards before the game kicks off. Kohli is also slated to receive a special memento from CAB, marking his contribution to cricket and this particular occasion. The association is currently awaiting the final nod from the International Cricket Council (ICC) to proceed with these celebrations.

The Eden Gardens has seen similar fanfare before. There was a massive celebration in November 2013 when Sachin Tendulkar played his 199th Test match over there.

India's dream run

India are on a dream run so far in this World Cup. The Rohit Sharma-led squad defeated England by a massive 100 runs to arrive in Mumbai to play their next game against Sri Lanka at Wankhede Stadium.

The Men in Blue were spotted in high spirits upon their arrival in Mumbai. Openers Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan engaged in conversation after boarding the team bus, suggesting a relaxed but focused mood within the camp, as per ANI.

(With agency inputs)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!