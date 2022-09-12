Virat Kohli's comeback, Sri Lanka surprise...: Five takeaways from Asia Cup 20223 min read . Updated: 12 Sep 2022, 09:10 AM IST
- After opening game loss, Sri Lanka then raked up five successive wins took them to 6th Asia Cup glory
Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 23 runs in Dubai on Sunday to clinch their sixth Asia Cup. Pundits had given Sri Lanka little chance of making the Super Four after an embarrassingly opening defeat against Afghanistan. But Dasun Shanaka's side then raked up five successive wins took them to Asia Cup glory. Batsman Bhanuka Rajapaksa's batting masterclass and Wanindu Hasaranga's all-round brilliance secured Sri Lanka's 23-run victory against Pakistan in the final.